Tearful Pennslyvania man gets 7 years for Union City bank robbery
JERSEY CITY -- A Pennsylvania man who robbed a Union City bank last year broke down in tears when he was sentenced to seven years in prison today. Bernardo Garcia, 32, looked toward the ceiling and cried as Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mark Nelson sentenced him for the March 9, 2016 armed robbery of the Wells Fargo bank on Bergenline Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC