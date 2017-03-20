Teachers union seeks delay on Liberty Science Center plan

JERSEY CITY -- The Jersey City teachers union is joining two City Council members in urging Mayor Steve Fulop to delay a final council vote on a plan to give 16 acres of city land to Liberty Science Center for a new sci-tech complex . In an open letter published in The Jersey Journal on Saturday , the Jersey City Education Association said it wants "a seat at the table" for any discussions on the project, SciTech Scity , which would include a K-12 public school for roughly 750 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.