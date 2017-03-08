'Survivor: Game Changers' shocker: Jersey City cop (and former champ) ousted in premiere

Former "Survivor" champ and Jersey City cop Tony Vlachos played too hard, too fast and is gone from "Survivor: Game Changers" way too soon. Tony, who emerged from the Philippine jungle victorious in 2014's "Survivor: Cagayan," was one of the first two castaways to be voted off the Fiji-set "Survivor: Game Changers" Wednesday night after he was outplayed by fellow champ Sandra Diaz-Twine Quick note to thank all my fans who supported, rooted and believed in me! Sorry I couldn't last longer then I did! It's been a fun ride! [?] The first person kicked off in the first hour of the premiere was Ciera Eastin, though Tony didn't win many friends by almost immediately running screaming into the jungle to look for the immunity idol.

