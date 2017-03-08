'Survivor: Game Changers' shocker: Jersey City cop (and former champ) ousted in premiere
Former "Survivor" champ and Jersey City cop Tony Vlachos played too hard, too fast and is gone from "Survivor: Game Changers" way too soon. Tony, who emerged from the Philippine jungle victorious in 2014's "Survivor: Cagayan," was one of the first two castaways to be voted off the Fiji-set "Survivor: Game Changers" Wednesday night after he was outplayed by fellow champ Sandra Diaz-Twine Quick note to thank all my fans who supported, rooted and believed in me! Sorry I couldn't last longer then I did! It's been a fun ride! [?] The first person kicked off in the first hour of the premiere was Ciera Eastin, though Tony didn't win many friends by almost immediately running screaming into the jungle to look for the immunity idol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC