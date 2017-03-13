'Sisterhood' at St. Dominic Academy spans generations
The former Woman's Club of Jersey City was deeded to St. Dominic Academy, thanks to alumna Dorethy McGrath, Class of 1946. But that close bond not only applies to their peers in school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC