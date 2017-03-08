Sentencing adjourned for man charged in fatal hit-and-run of 7-year-old
JERSEY CITY -- The sentencing of a man who fatally struck a 7-year-old girl with an SUV in West New York in February 2016 was adjourned at the last minute Friday because his lawyer could not attend. Fabian Rodriguez, 33, of Newark, was to be sentenced for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of Shaila Pichardo, 7, at Van Buren Place at 61 But at 2:45 p.m. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mark Nelson told those gathered in court that he received a call from an Essex County judge who told him Rodriguez's lawyer could not make it because she is representing a client at trial in Newark.
