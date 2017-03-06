Republicans reveal how badly they misunderstand America

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events One hundred immigrants become American citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Liberty State Park on Sep. 17, 2015, in Jersey City, N.J. The Associated Press's recent poll on America's identity reveals a serious and disturbing trend among Republicans. The poll tells us: A new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Republicans are far more likely to cite a culture grounded in Christian beliefs and the traditions of early European immigrants as essential to U.S. identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.