Public schools in our coverage area are either delayed or closed on Wednesday

Kids in many school districts in Hudson County -- #Weehawken, #Secaucus, #NorthBergen, #UnionCity, and #WestNewYork -- will have a second snow day in a row on Wednesday. HUDSON COUNTY -- After schools were closed on Tuesday due to snow, several districts planned to close Wednesday as well, while others said they'd have a delayed opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.