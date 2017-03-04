Protesters, undeterred by veto, push for $15 minimum wage Protesters stood near the Teterboro Landing Complex shopping center Saturday to push for better pay for all workers. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m7bq5G Activist Aaron Hyndman, right, of 15 Now NJ holding a banner during a protest at the Teterboro Landing shopping center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.