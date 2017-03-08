Protected bike lanes coming to Jersey City
Jersey City is planning to build the city's first protected bicycle lane on Grand Street, Mayor Steve Fulop announced in his fourth state of the city address Tuesday night. Fulop, speaking inside the City Council chambers to an audience of about 500, said the protected bike lane would be expanded to other major roadways once it is installed on Grand Street, which runs for about two miles from the Bergen/Lafayette area to the Waterfront.
Read more at The Jersey Journal.
