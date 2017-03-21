Port Authority finds new 'Waze' to pr...

Port Authority finds new 'Waze' to provide traffic info

2 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Commuters who use the Port Authority facilities will get information about delays and incidents faster after the bi-state agency became the first in the region to share information with the Waze traffic app . The Port Authority joins 250 other transportation agencies worldwide that have joined Waze's Connected Citizens Program.

