Poor planning in Jersey City; Act to improve stroke care | Letters

When I read Terrence McDonald's article in the JJ, "Fulop: Protected bike lanes coming to Jersey City" , I couldn't believe that the mayor was proposing bike lanes on Grand Street. This is the same guy who supports the extension of Jersey Avenue, which I and other activists had fought against since its inception during the Schundler Administration in 1997! We fought it at every traffic study because it made no sense then and certainly not now with the JC Medical Center, the HBLRT trains crossing Jersey Avenue at grade every 3 minutes, the Liberty Harbor North complex with the thousands of new residents and of course Public Schools 3 & 4 so close by.

