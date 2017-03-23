Political jigsaw puzzle for Jersey City
Freeholder Junior Maldonado confirmed last week that he will run for county clerk in the upcoming Democratic primary and not seek to retain his freeholder seat. It appears that Jersey City Board of Education president Joel Torres is being considered by the Hudson County Democratic Organization as the candidate to run for Maldonado's seat.
