Person shot in Jersey City, 1 in cust...

Person shot in Jersey City, 1 in custody: police radio

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Jersey City police investigate a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning, March 28, on Union Street near Garfield Avenue. (Joe Shine A person was shot on Union Street near Garfield Avenue just before noon today, according to police radio transmissions and a witness at the scene during the initial investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC