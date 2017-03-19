Peace Action's 60th annual dinner is ...

Peace Action's 60th annual dinner is April 2

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

New Jersey Peace Action is holding its 60th Annual Dinner on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Hasbrouck Heights Hilton, 650 Terrace Avenue, in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. In Hedges' September 2015 article titled "The Real Enemy is Within" he writes, "Militarists and war profiteers are our greatest enemy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings 14 hr Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,696,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC