Parents anxious after murder near grammar school
Nervous parents waited outside Jersey City's School 22 yesterday, less than 24 hours after a daytime shooting left a man dead three blocks from the Bergen-Lafayette elementary school. The victim, Terrel Smith, 27, who police believe was the victim of retaliation for a Tuesday murder on Union Street, was shot and killed on Van Horne Street soon after 5:30 p.m., at about the time the preschool through grade 5 school lets out its students from afterschool programs.
