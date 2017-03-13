Pamela Johnson says she would speak for 'the voiceless' | Morgan

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pamela Johnson, co-founder of the Jersey City Anti-Violence Coalition Movement is throwing her chapeau in the ring for the Ward A City Council seat in November. There's been speculation that she would make that move for some time now, but Tuesday she officially announced in a press release her intention to run as an independent for the seat currently held by Frank Gajewski.

