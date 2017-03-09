Opposition to immigration is at odds ...

Opposition to immigration is at odds with economic growth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events One hundred immigrants become U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Liberty State Park in 2015 in Jersey City. The anti-immigrant vitriol from the troika of President Trump and advisers Stephen K. Bannon and Stephen Miller is increasingly at odds with America's economic well-being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC