OFD Films: Jayson Ademilola, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle Commit
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish commit is a 6-foot-3, 283 pound defensive tackle out of Jersey City, N.J. He plays alongside his brother, Justin, at St. Peter's Preparatory School. Jayson is currently a 4-star on 247 Sports composite , the 242nd player in the class of 2018.
