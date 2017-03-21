Not your usual Beatles tribute band

Unlike many sound-a-like and look-a-like Beatles tribute bands, FabForward is NOT A BEATLES TRIBUTE but instead pays tribute to the hits of The Beatles' members when they became solo artists following the heartbreaking breakup of the Beatles in 1970. As solo artists, McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr racked up more than 15 number ones and many more top-40 hits including Band on the Run, Jet, Live and Let Die, Silly Love Songs, Imagine, Just Like Starting Over, Instant Karma, Woman, Watching the Wheels, My Sweet Lord, Give Me Love, Got My Mind Set on You, It Don't Come Easy, Photograph, You're 16 and many more! FabForward was the winner of the 2016 NY Metro Area Fest for Beatle Fans Battle of the Bands contest.

