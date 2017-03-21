Not your usual Beatles tribute band

Not your usual Beatles tribute band

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Township Journal

Unlike many sound-a-like and look-a-like Beatles tribute bands, FabForward is NOT A BEATLES TRIBUTE but instead pays tribute to the hits of The Beatles' members when they became solo artists following the heartbreaking breakup of the Beatles in 1970. As solo artists, McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr racked up more than 15 number ones and many more top-40 hits including Band on the Run, Jet, Live and Let Die, Silly Love Songs, Imagine, Just Like Starting Over, Instant Karma, Woman, Watching the Wheels, My Sweet Lord, Give Me Love, Got My Mind Set on You, It Don't Come Easy, Photograph, You're 16 and many more! FabForward was the winner of the 2016 NY Metro Area Fest for Beatle Fans Battle of the Bands contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Township Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mon Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC