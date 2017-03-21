NJCU hosts 'Five-Finger Discount' sho...

NJCU hosts 'Five-Finger Discount' showings

Helene Stapinski, the author whose memoir about growing up in Jersey City has become a documentary , hosted a not-quite premiere for the film at New Jersey City University's business school last week. Stapinski, joined by her mother, shared the hour-long documentary, "Five-Finger Discount: A Crooked Family History," with family, friends and at least one of her former colleagues, Earl Morgan, who makes a few appearances in the film.

