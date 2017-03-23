Nimbus Dance Works performance and gala coming to Jersey City's White Eagle Hall
Nimbus Dance Works, the local dance troupe that focuses its work on the intersection between high-level dance and innovative ways of involving communities and audiences, will present "Proliferate," a special evening of dance at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on Friday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. This co-presentation of Nimbus Dance Works and Jersey City Theater Center features the company in "All Star Ball Passing Redux," Charles Moulton's renowned masterwork; audience favorite "Mapping," by UK Choreographer Darshan Singh Bhuller; Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott's "Surface Tension"; plus a guest appearance by internationally-acclaimed PeiJu Chien-Pott in a preview of Mr. Pott's "Esther."
