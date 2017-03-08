Newark star who died suddenly remembered as a 'beautiful soul'
He was the brother who loved Kendrick Lamar and the rising actor everyone knew would one day be the next Denzel Washington. Family and friends mourned the sudden death of Shamsuddin Abdul-Hamid during a vigil Tuesday night, remembering his days at Arts High School and his career as an infectious performer.
