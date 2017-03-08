Newark man who fatally struck girl with SUV in West New York to be sentenced

JERSEY CITY -- A Newark man who fatally struck a 7-year-old girl with an SUV as she crossed a West New York street with her mother last year will face up to 11 years in prison when sentenced Friday. Fabian Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty in December to leaving the scene of the Feb. 19, 2016 crash at Van Buren Place at 61st Street that killed Shaila Pichardo.

