Newark actor, 25, dies in Jersey City

Shamsuddin Abdul-Hamid, performs a monologue from the play, Brothers Size, during The Star-Ledger Scholarship for the Performing Arts Women's Association of NJPAC Scholars 2010 Recital. (Saed Hindash Shamsuddin Abdul-Hamid, a 2010 graduate of Arts High School and Star-Ledger scholarship recipient, was 25. Officials said his death has not been classified as suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.