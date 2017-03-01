New Jersey man pleads guilty in IRS refund scam
NJ.com reports that 39-year-old Derrick Madison, of Jersey City, admitted to making fake payments to an account on the Internal Revenue Service's telephone system from December 2010 to April 2014. The U.S. Department of Justice says Madison used frozen and closed banks accounts.
