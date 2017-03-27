New bike, walking trail would link N.J.'s 2 largest cities

KEARNY -- When the $480 million reconstruction of the Wittpenn Bridge is complete , the wider span is expected to improve traffic along the busy stretch between between Kearny and Jersey City. Bike and walk advocates say the new Wittpenn Bridge can help bridge a gap in New Jersey's leg of the East Coast Greenway But the rebuilt bridge will also serve as a vital component of a new biking and walking trail connecting Jersey City and Newark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.