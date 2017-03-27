N.J. postal worker stole coworkers' identities, AG says

TRENTON -- A federal postal employee from New Jersey is accused of stealing the identities of coworkers and others to make bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Kayson Allen, 33, a janitor at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Trenton, was indicted last week on charges of fraud, identity theft, and trafficking in stolen identities, according to the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

