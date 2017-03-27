N.J. postal worker stole coworkers' identities, AG says
TRENTON -- A federal postal employee from New Jersey is accused of stealing the identities of coworkers and others to make bogus insurance claims, authorities said. Kayson Allen, 33, a janitor at a U.S. Postal Service facility in Trenton, was indicted last week on charges of fraud, identity theft, and trafficking in stolen identities, according to the state Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Trenton.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC