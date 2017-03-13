N.J. man arrested with grenade, knife at Port Authority terminal, cops say
A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday with what police described as a "flash bang grenade" and a knife in a bag at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, authorities said. Police found the grenade, a non-lethal explosive used to blind and stun, along with the knife, bolt cutters and screw drivers in a bag left unattended outside Deli Plus in the South Wing on the main concourse of the sprawling building just after 5 p.m., authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC