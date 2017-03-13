N.J. man arrested with grenade, knife at Port Authority terminal, cops say

A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday with what police described as a "flash bang grenade" and a knife in a bag at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, authorities said. Police found the grenade, a non-lethal explosive used to blind and stun, along with the knife, bolt cutters and screw drivers in a bag left unattended outside Deli Plus in the South Wing on the main concourse of the sprawling building just after 5 p.m., authorities said.

