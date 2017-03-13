N.J. man arrested with grenade, knife...

N.J. man arrested with grenade, knife at Port Authority terminal, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday with what police described as a "flash bang grenade" and a knife in a bag at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, authorities said. Police found the grenade, a non-lethal explosive used to blind and stun, along with the knife, bolt cutters and screw drivers in a bag left unattended outside Deli Plus in the South Wing on the main concourse of the sprawling building just after 5 p.m., authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... Feb 25 Simandle Crooked 4
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 23 democrat 14
should illegals get to stay without a green card? Feb 22 democrat 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC