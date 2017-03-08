Muslim stereotype-defying play tomorrow

After 9/11 there was a marked increase in unfounded bias against Muslim Americans and Muslims that continues to this day. It's in this climate that the Jersey City Theater Center is presenting "Dirty Paki Lingerie," creator Aizzah Fatima's one-woman show exploring the lives of six Pakistani-American women trying to navigate cultural clashes and find out who they are in a post-9/11 world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.