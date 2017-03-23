Mindy Kaling and Senator Cory Booker ...

Mindy Kaling and Senator Cory Booker Just Set up a Date Over Twitter and It Was Adorable

Mindy Kaling 's character on The Mindy Show Mindy Lahiri called out New Jersey Senator Cory Booker during a recent episode, and while stuff like that typically gets ignored by politicians, it actually did just the opposite this time around. Booker took to Twitter on Friday to playfully address how Mindy's Newark diss broke his heart.

