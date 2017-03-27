Menendez, Bayonne pols slam Trump's proposed budget cuts
BAYONNE -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez called for greater federal infrastructure investment and criticized President Trump's proposed federal budget at a press conference at the Global Container Terminal this morning. Menendez was joined by local officials and GTC President John Atkins and longshoreman's Local 1588 President Virgil Maldonado -- all of whom expressed concern over the effect $2.4 billion in cuts to infrastructure and transportation funding would have on the area's economy.
