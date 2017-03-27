Medical examiner testifies why fatal stabbing victim didn't put up a fight
JERSEY CITY -- A North Bergen man was drunk and did not put up a fight when he was stabbed to death, the state regional medical examiner testified this morning in the trial of two men accused of his murder. Kerry Amparo-Berroa, 22, had the equivalent of six to seven beers and his blood-alcohol level was .144 prior to the Aug. 17, 2014 attack that left him dead and a friend injured, Dr. Andrew Falzone said on the witness stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC