Marissa Nadler and Kayo Dot (who open for Pallbearer at MHOW) playing WFMU Monty Hall together
Marissa Nadler and Kayo Dot will soon be on tour with Pallbearer, including a stop at NYC's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 25 . The next night, Marissa and Kayo Dot will play their own show - minus Pallbearer - at Jersey City's at WFMU Monty Hall on March 26. Tickets for the Monty Hall show are on sale now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC