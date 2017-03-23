Man's getaway ends after crashing int...

Man's getaway ends after crashing into Jersey City snowbank, police say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase that began in front of the Wayne Street park in Downtown Jersey City, cops say. An alleged drug dealer's getaway from police went awry when he crashed his car into a snowbank in Downtown Jersey City this week, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Thu Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
News Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar... Feb 27 Old Prof 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC