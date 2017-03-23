Man's getaway ends after crashing into Jersey City snowbank, police say
A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase that began in front of the Wayne Street park in Downtown Jersey City, cops say. An alleged drug dealer's getaway from police went awry when he crashed his car into a snowbank in Downtown Jersey City this week, authorities said.
