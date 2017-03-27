Man with sexual assault record charge...

Man with sexual assault record charged with molesting, videoing young girls

Charges were levied against a New Jersey man Wednesday that he not only engaged in sexual activity with three girls, currently 6, 12 and 13, in the Williamsport area but videoed some of it. The charges on which Carlos Ruben Castro Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday allege the involvement with the girls began within several months after he completed in December 2015 a 10-year jail term in a 2006 sexual assault case.

