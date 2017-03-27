Man with sexual assault record charged with molesting, videoing young girls
Charges were levied against a New Jersey man Wednesday that he not only engaged in sexual activity with three girls, currently 6, 12 and 13, in the Williamsport area but videoed some of it. The charges on which Carlos Ruben Castro Jr., 35, was arraigned Wednesday allege the involvement with the girls began within several months after he completed in December 2015 a 10-year jail term in a 2006 sexual assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC