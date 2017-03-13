Man with long criminal history charged with attacking 2 cops: authorities
Nathaniel D. Peterson, 49, of Hoboken, appears in court in Jersey City yesterday, March 13, 2017, on charges he assaulted to police officers. JERSEY CITY - A man with a criminal history dating back to 1986 has been charged with attacking two Hoboken police officers after trespassing on Hoboken Housing Authority property on Sunday.
