Man not guilty of attempted murder, but still faces up to 30 years in 2015 shooting

JERSEY CITY - A West Orange man is facing up to 30 years in prison for a 2015 shooting on Bramall Avenue, despite being found not guilty of attempted murder. On Friday, a jury found Cletus Honore, 25, guilty of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and eluding police for the Aug. 28 shooting near Sackett Street.

