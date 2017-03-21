Man not guilty of attempted murder, but still faces up to 30 years in 2015 shooting
JERSEY CITY - A West Orange man is facing up to 30 years in prison for a 2015 shooting on Bramall Avenue, despite being found not guilty of attempted murder. On Friday, a jury found Cletus Honore, 25, guilty of aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and eluding police for the Aug. 28 shooting near Sackett Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mon
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC