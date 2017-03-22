Man charged with child abuse is son of black supremacist cult leader

Rameses Richardson, 19, appears in court in Jersey City today, March 17, 2017, on charges he burned and beat a 5-year-old boy in his care. JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man accused of burning and beating a 5-year-old boy is the son of a black supremacist cult leader currently serving 135 years in prison for child molestation, racketeering, and other offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.