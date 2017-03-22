Man charged with child abuse is son of black supremacist cult leader
Rameses Richardson, 19, appears in court in Jersey City today, March 17, 2017, on charges he burned and beat a 5-year-old boy in his care. JERSEY CITY -- A Jersey City man accused of burning and beating a 5-year-old boy is the son of a black supremacist cult leader currently serving 135 years in prison for child molestation, racketeering, and other offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC