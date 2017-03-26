Majority of reported crimes in NJ's b...

Majority of reported crimes in NJ's big cities go unsolved

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Democrat Lisa McCormick says more evidence that revolutionary changes are required to cure government dysfunction is found in statistics from the State Police that reveal a vast majority of crimes that were reported in New Jersey's largest municipalities were not solved by the police. The statistics filed on a monthly basis by local police departments and assembled every year in the Uniform Crime Report, showed that 80% of the crimes that were reported in New Jersey's 8 most recognized municipalities went unsolved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid... Mar 23 Sweeneys Corrupt 1
Snow Covered Traffic Crossings Mar 20 Stroller 4x4 Driver 1
News Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06) Mar 17 Bob Rienzo 8
Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017 Mar 17 jcalobserver 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07) Mar 4 Deuce Of Clubs 6,908
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,838,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC