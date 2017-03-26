Majority of reported crimes in NJ's big cities go unsolved
Democrat Lisa McCormick says more evidence that revolutionary changes are required to cure government dysfunction is found in statistics from the State Police that reveal a vast majority of crimes that were reported in New Jersey's largest municipalities were not solved by the police. The statistics filed on a monthly basis by local police departments and assembled every year in the Uniform Crime Report, showed that 80% of the crimes that were reported in New Jersey's 8 most recognized municipalities went unsolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC