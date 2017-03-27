Loss, gains, upheaval. 'Disruption' takes look
The series, which runs through June 9, looks at the personal, social and political impact of the disorienting changes that affect us every day. The series uses visual arts, theatre, readings, performances and music to explore topics global in scope yet relevant to the community, according to publicity from JCTC.
