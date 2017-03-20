Loaded gun, 5,000 bags of heroin recovered next to Jersey City school, officials say
A loaded gun and 5,000 bags of heroin were found in an apartment across the street from a Jersey City school. JERSEY CITY -- Police recovered a loaded handgun, more than 5,000 bags of heroin, and thousands of dollars in cash for an apartment across the street from a public school on Friday night, officials said.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mon
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
