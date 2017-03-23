Latina musical collective Cocomama to...

Latina musical collective Cocomama to perform in Jersey City

12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Cocomama, an all-female Latina collective, are bringing their eclectic musical sounds to the Miller Branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library on Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. performance is part of the library's Community Awareness Series' annual salute to Women's History Month.

