Latina musical collective Cocomama to perform in Jersey City
Cocomama, an all-female Latina collective, are bringing their eclectic musical sounds to the Miller Branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library on Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. performance is part of the library's Community Awareness Series' annual salute to Women's History Month.
