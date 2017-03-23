Kennedy Dancers launch 40th Anniversary - Jersey City Follies'
The Kennedy Dancers have announced in celebration of their 40th Anniversary Season the company will present a fundraising gala, "The Jersey City Follies," on Thursday, May 11, at the historic Landmark Loew's Jersey Theater on Journal Square, Jersey City. The Jersey City Follies will be an evening of fun and music celebrating vaudeville and burlesque style entertainment.
