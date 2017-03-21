Jury selection begins for 2 men charged in fatal Jersey City stabbing

Murder defendants Tommy Pham, and Kevin Aviles, speak with defense attorney Joel Silberman as jury selection is about to begin for their trial in Jersey City today, March 21, 2017. They are charged with the Aug. 17, 2014 stabbing death of Kermy Amparo-Berroa, 22, of North Bergen, in the Jersey City Heights.

