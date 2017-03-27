Jersey City to host citywide cleanup April 29
Jersey City's Department of Public Works, in partnership with Keep Jersey City Beautiful, will conduct its second annual citywide Great Jersey City Cleanup on Saturday, April 29. Last year more than 1,000 volunteers removed 14 tons of litter, one ton of e-waste and 780 pounds of recyclables at the inaugural event. Jersey City is the first Keep America Beautiful affiliate in New Jersey, officials said.
