Jersey City to hire lawyer to fight school funding changes

Mayor Steve Fulop is seeking to hire an outside attorney to fight proposed changes to the way the state funds public schools. (Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY -- Facing renewed threats of cuts to state funding for its public-school system , Jersey City wants to hire a law firm the mayor's spokeswoman says will "protect" the city's interests if state lawmakers move to slash state aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.