Jersey City to build new park near Country Village

15 hrs ago

JERSEY CITY -- Jersey City is acquiring five acres of land from Bayonne to build a park by the County Village neighborhood, Mayor Steve Fulop announced tonight. A Bayonne sewer pipe runs under the property, which the Bayonne City Council approved selling to Jersey City for $1 last week.

