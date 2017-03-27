Jersey City teacher to run for state Assembly
A Jersey City teacher today announced she is seeking the Democratic nomination to represent Bayonne and Jersey City in the state Assembly. Kristen Zadroga Hart, 45, who teaches at Renaissance Institute, Jersey City's alternative high school, said if elected she would be a "leading voice" for public education funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Murphy do NOT endorse Sweeney for senate presid...
|Mar 23
|Sweeneys Corrupt
|1
|Snow Covered Traffic Crossings
|Mar 20
|Stroller 4x4 Driver
|1
|Ronald E. Hand (Nov '06)
|Mar 17
|Bob Rienzo
|8
|Music Broadway Bayonne for March 17th, 2017
|Mar 17
|jcalobserver
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC