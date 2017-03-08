Jersey City seeks to reroute trucks
Nearly three months after the driver of a tractor-trailer crashed into the Hamilton Park gazebo, the city said it is taking steps to discourage trucks from driving into the neighborhood. City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said the city is going to repair some street signs in the area and add new ones to alert truck drivers they cannot drive on the narrow streets surrounding Hamilton Park, which is blocks from the Holland Tunnel and the New Jersey Turnpike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Peter W. Innes v. Maria Jose Carrascosa (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Deuce Of Clubs
|6,908
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Feb 27
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC