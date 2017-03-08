Jersey City seeks to reroute trucks

Nearly three months after the driver of a tractor-trailer crashed into the Hamilton Park gazebo, the city said it is taking steps to discourage trucks from driving into the neighborhood. City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said the city is going to repair some street signs in the area and add new ones to alert truck drivers they cannot drive on the narrow streets surrounding Hamilton Park, which is blocks from the Holland Tunnel and the New Jersey Turnpike.

