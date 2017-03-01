Jersey City police officer suspended after collision in city car
A Jersey City police lieutenant who is a commander in the north police district has been suspended without pay after the city car he was driving collided with another car early Thursday morning. The collision happened at Kennedy Boulevard and Bartholdi Avenue in the city's Greenville section just before 4 a.m. Thursday.
